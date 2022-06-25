Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Cut to $340.00

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2022

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $505.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $380.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.77.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $306.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $287.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.60. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $255.82 and a 12-month high of $558.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.26, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.54.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to buyback $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $54,382.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,857.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total transaction of $447,265.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,721 shares of company stock worth $5,441,538 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Paycom Software by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Read More

Stock Target Advisor logo

Analyst Recommendations for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.