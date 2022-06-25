Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Cut to $340.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $505.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $380.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.77.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $306.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $287.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.60. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $255.82 and a 12-month high of $558.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.26, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.54.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to buyback $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $54,382.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,857.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total transaction of $447,265.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,721 shares of company stock worth $5,441,538 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Paycom Software by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

