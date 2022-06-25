PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is Sky Investment Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 2.7% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $166.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $229.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.04. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.24 and a 12-month high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

About PepsiCo (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.