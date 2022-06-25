PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.9% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $343,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 22.1% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $2,604,000. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in PepsiCo by 12.1% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 134,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,179,000 after acquiring an additional 14,468 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

PEP opened at $166.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.74 and a 200-day moving average of $168.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.24 and a 12-month high of $177.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 62.93%.

In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

