PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,706 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 12.9% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $343,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 22.1% in the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $2,604,000. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in PepsiCo by 12.1% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 134,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In related news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

Shares of PEP opened at $166.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $229.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.04. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.24 and a fifty-two week high of $177.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

PepsiCo Company Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.