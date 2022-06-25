PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PEP. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $166.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.04. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.24 and a 12 month high of $177.62. The firm has a market cap of $229.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

