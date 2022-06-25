PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Reduced by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.6% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in PepsiCo by 229.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $166.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $229.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.74 and its 200 day moving average is $168.04. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $145.24 and a one year high of $177.62.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.93%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

