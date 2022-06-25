Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 705,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 209,520 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 1.8% of Payden & Rygel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $36,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.26.

Shares of PFE opened at $51.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $289.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

