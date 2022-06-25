Pflug Koory LLC Boosts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,937 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,261 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 0.9% of Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,064,379,000 after buying an additional 6,936,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after buying an additional 6,279,484 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $214,503,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,616,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $340,737,000 after buying an additional 3,500,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.24.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $38.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $157.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $36.60 and a 1 year high of $57.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.20.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.