Pflug Koory LLC Has $2.22 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.1% of Pflug Koory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 41,425 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 19,212 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 17,723 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 27,471 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $44.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.02 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $182.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.57.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,798,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

