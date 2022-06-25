Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Community Trust NA increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.47.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $6,513,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,312,232.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

PSX opened at $84.20 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $111.28. The firm has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.31.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.60%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

