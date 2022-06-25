Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Sells $7,400,430.48 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $7,400,430.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Evan Sharp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 26th, Evan Sharp sold 57,525 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,111,958.25.

On Thursday, April 21st, Evan Sharp sold 59,142 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $1,217,142.36.

Pinterest stock opened at $21.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.34 and its 200 day moving average is $25.95. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $81.77.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $574.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.27 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in Pinterest by 19,142.5% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,558,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,462,331 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 262.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341,222 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at $178,278,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 15.5% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 31,376,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,422 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 909.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,222,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,813 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Pinterest from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.13.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

