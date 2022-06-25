Piper Sandler Lowers MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Price Target to $65.00

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTSI. Barclays cut their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.30.

MTSI stock opened at $49.68 on Thursday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a one year low of $44.08 and a one year high of $80.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 7.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.43 and a 200-day moving average of $59.74.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $165.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.14 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 4,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $220,558.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,085,820.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Bland sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $306,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,042.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,382 shares of company stock valued at $538,793 over the last 90 days. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 637,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,926,000 after acquiring an additional 287,375 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 896.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 248,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,875,000 after acquiring an additional 223,530 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,599,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,259,000 after acquiring an additional 195,567 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 640,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,144,000 after acquiring an additional 161,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $9,516,000. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

