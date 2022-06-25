Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Director Kevin S. Mccarthy Purchases 200,000 Shares of Stock

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) Director Kevin S. Mccarthy purchased 200,000 shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $1,962,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE PAA opened at $9.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.59. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.81.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.2175 dividend. This is an increase from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 378.26%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 28.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 36,561 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 179,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 18,781 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,534,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,325 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 540,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAA. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.68.

About Plains All American Pipeline (Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.