Polymath Price Reaches $0.20 on Major Exchanges (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. Polymath has a market capitalization of $181.54 million and $16.91 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Polymath coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000949 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00027623 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.20 or 0.00263932 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 73.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004622 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Polymath Coin Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 898,760,830 coins. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Buying and Selling Polymath

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.