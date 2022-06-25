Porvair (LON:PRV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $510.00

Porvair plc (LON:PRV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 510 ($6.25) and last traded at GBX 510 ($6.25), with a volume of 1506 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 546 ($6.69).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 583.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 640.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £252.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02.

Get Porvair alerts:

In other Porvair news, insider James Mills acquired 3,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 623 ($7.63) per share, for a total transaction of £19,886.16 ($24,358.35).

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Porvair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porvair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.