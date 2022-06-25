Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) Price Tops $0.81 on Top Exchanges

Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. One Power Index Pool Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00003786 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Power Index Pool Token has traded 53.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Power Index Pool Token has a market capitalization of $162,200.25 and $30,111.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00126221 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00073756 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014005 BTC.

Power Index Pool Token Profile

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Power Index Pool Token’s official website is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f

Power Index Pool Token Coin Trading

