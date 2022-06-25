Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $25.01

Shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.01 and last traded at $25.31, with a volume of 124225 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.78.

The company has a market cap of $915.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.18.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Premier Financial had a net margin of 35.53% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $74.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.74%.

In other Premier Financial news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $25,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,915.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,936,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,390,000 after purchasing an additional 32,779 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,319,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,341,000 after purchasing an additional 24,792 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,911,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,964,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,380,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,226,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,210,000 after purchasing an additional 26,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

