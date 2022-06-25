Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.88

Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 2029 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79.

Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Primavera Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Primavera Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Primavera Capital Acquisition by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 22,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 7,708 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition by 473.5% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 122,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 100,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 189,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 38,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:PV)

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in consumer companies China. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

