Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.88

Shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 2029 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79.

Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PV. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 22,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition by 10.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 377,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 36,441 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition by 25.2% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 189,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 38,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

About Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV)

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in consumer companies China. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

