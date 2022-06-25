Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.88

Shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 2029 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79.
Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter.
About Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV)
Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in consumer companies China. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
