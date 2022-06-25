Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Receives $164.83 Average PT from Analysts

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $169.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Primerica in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Primerica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

PRI stock opened at $121.00 on Monday. Primerica has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $179.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.43.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.68). Primerica had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $691.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Primerica will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $477,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRI. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,325,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 232,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,748,000 after acquiring an additional 80,152 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,360,000 after acquiring an additional 59,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 683,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,808,000 after acquiring an additional 55,776 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

