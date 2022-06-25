ProMIS Neurosciences (TSE:PMN) Trading Up 19% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSE:PMN – Get Rating) rose 19% on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 1,024,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 394% from the average daily volume of 207,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Specifically, Director Eugene Warren Williams purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,285.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,503,816 shares in the company, valued at C$1,093,335.62.

The stock has a market cap of C$56.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.33, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a current ratio of 10.37.

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops precision medicine solutions for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and multiple system atrophy (MSA) in Canada. The company's proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.

