ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Down 7.9%

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.47 and last traded at $9.56. Approximately 111,973 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,434,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PUMP shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ProPetro from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ProPetro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ProPetro to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.73 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.09.

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $282.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. ProPetro’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $473,218.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,380.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Elo Omavuezi sold 6,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $88,469.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 725 shares in the company, valued at $9,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,464 shares of company stock valued at $1,813,127. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,682,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,880,000 after buying an additional 83,813 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ProPetro by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,002,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,691,000 after acquiring an additional 713,904 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 13.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,903,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,377,000 after purchasing an additional 471,850 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 288,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 5.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,292,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,004,000 after purchasing an additional 61,060 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

