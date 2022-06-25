ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Down 7.9%

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) shares fell 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.47 and last traded at $9.56. 111,973 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,434,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

PUMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ProPetro to $19.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ProPetro from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $15.50 to $16.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -43.73 and a beta of 2.52.

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $282.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.81 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.62%. ProPetro’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $473,218.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,515 shares in the company, valued at $783,380.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $490,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,800.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,464 shares of company stock valued at $1,813,127 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PUMP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ProPetro by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,682,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,880,000 after purchasing an additional 83,813 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,002,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,691,000 after acquiring an additional 713,904 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in ProPetro by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,903,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,377,000 after buying an additional 471,850 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ProPetro by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after buying an additional 288,611 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ProPetro by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,292,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,004,000 after buying an additional 61,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

