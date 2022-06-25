Prospect Capital Co. (PSEC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on July 20th

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th.

Prospect Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years. Prospect Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 88.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.9%.

Shares of PSEC stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. Prospect Capital has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $9.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.86.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSEC. StockNews.com began coverage on Prospect Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Prospect Capital from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Prospect Capital by 548.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 79,907 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Prospect Capital in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Prospect Capital in the first quarter worth about $714,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Prospect Capital by 100.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 150,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Prospect Capital by 5.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

