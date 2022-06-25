Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,499,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,002,438,000 after purchasing an additional 164,539 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,266,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,189,000 after buying an additional 51,831 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,996,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,108,000 after acquiring an additional 101,760 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,143,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,265,000 after acquiring an additional 62,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,466,000. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRU. Credit Suisse Group cut Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.58.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $97.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.82. The company has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.25 and a 1-year high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

