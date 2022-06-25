PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded PulteGroup from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays downgraded PulteGroup from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.58.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $40.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. PulteGroup has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $58.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.19.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.35%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,177,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,285,000 after acquiring an additional 553,252 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 58,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

