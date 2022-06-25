Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Stake Trimmed by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,168,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72,187 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Pure Storage worth $41,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Pure Storage by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 236,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 22,537 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $697,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $639,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Pure Storage by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 959,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,154,000 after acquiring an additional 28,004 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $994,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $26.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.97. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $36.71.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $620.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.81 million. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PSTG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.05.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

