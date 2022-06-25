Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Director Vincent D. Foster Sells 14,948 Shares

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE PWR opened at $125.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 1.19. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.40 and a 52 week high of $140.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Offit Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 270.7% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in Quanta Services by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 99,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

