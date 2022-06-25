Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,968 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 70,999 shares during the period. Quanta Services makes up 1.1% of Scout Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.35% of Quanta Services worth $66,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.2% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

PWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.18.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $125.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 1.19. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.40 and a 12 month high of $140.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.20.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 8.48%.

In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,148,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at $24,388,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,765 shares of company stock valued at $19,102,109. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.