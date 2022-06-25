Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.87

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.87 and last traded at C$1.88, with a volume of 55866 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.96.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QTRH. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James set a C$3.25 target price on shares of Quarterhill and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.60 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.34. The company has a market cap of C$223.34 million and a PE ratio of 5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.90, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

In related news, Director Rusty Lewis acquired 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,009.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$32,009.25. Also, Senior Officer Prashant Watchmaker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total transaction of C$31,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$191,417.10.

Quarterhill Company Profile (TSE:QTRH)

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

