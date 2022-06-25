Quipt Home Medical Corp. (CVE:QIP) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (CVE:QIP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Quipt Home Medical (CVE:QIP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$42.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$44.70 million.

