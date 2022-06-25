Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 535,789 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 1,059,252 shares.The stock last traded at $10.67 and had previously closed at $8.91.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RDUS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded Radius Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Radius Health from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Radius Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.60.

Get Radius Health alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average of $7.37.

Radius Health ( NASDAQ:RDUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $43.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Radius Health, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 477,824 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.57 per share, with a total value of $2,661,479.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,733,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,645,806.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Radius Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Radius Health by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period.

Radius Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.