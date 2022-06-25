Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.62 and last traded at $13.65. Approximately 11,436 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,053,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.55.

A number of equities analysts have commented on METC shares. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ramaco Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $606.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

In related news, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 250,100 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $3,408,863.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,786,735 shares in the company, valued at $78,873,198.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Yorktown Ix Associates Llc sold 145,801 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $2,211,801.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,138,746 shares in the company, valued at $93,124,776.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,822,205 shares of company stock worth $27,098,826 over the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of METC. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Ramaco Resources by 523.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

