Raydium (RAY) Price Reaches $0.76

Raydium (RAY) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. Raydium has a total market cap of $87.82 million and $19.76 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Raydium has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00003558 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00126934 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00074414 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00014141 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 115,906,203 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

