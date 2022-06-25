Raymond James Raises SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Price Target to C$14.25

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$14.15 to C$14.25 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$15.25 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

NYSEMKT:SILV opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.04. The company has a current ratio of 15.79, a quick ratio of 15.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.08 and a beta of 1.00.

SilverCrest Metals ( NYSEMKT:SILV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Equities analysts expect that SilverCrest Metals will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

