Realty Income (NYSE:O) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

O has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Capital One Financial reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Realty Income from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Realty Income from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Realty Income from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.20.

O stock opened at $69.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.83, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Realty Income has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $75.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.42.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 290.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of O. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

