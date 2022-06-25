Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 380.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 910.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 217.2% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MOS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.44.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $46.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $79.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.61.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.50%.

In other news, CEO James Calvin O’rourke sold 27,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $2,075,244.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,137,443.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,587,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,039 shares of company stock worth $6,499,395 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

