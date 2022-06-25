Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 177,897 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 90.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 177,897 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in PPL were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $27.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.58. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $24.98 and a 1 year high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. PPL had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 105.88%.

PPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PPL in a report on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

