Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.95.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $61.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.94. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $55.78 and a 1-year high of $78.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 39.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.93%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 635.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regency Centers (Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.