RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Purchased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $5,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on RenaissanceRe from $175.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.67.

In other RenaissanceRe news, Director David C. Bushnell sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total value of $89,046.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,436.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RNR opened at $156.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $134.70 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of -32.32 and a beta of 0.57.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 15.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is -30.52%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

