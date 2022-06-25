ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Position Reduced by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at $531,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth about $372,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,916,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 35,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RMD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.67.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $211.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.97. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.40 and a fifty-two week high of $301.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $864.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.03 million. ResMed had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $1,115,761.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,678,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,269,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,615 shares of company stock worth $6,700,508. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

