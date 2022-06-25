Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.19

Resolute Mining Limited (LON:RSG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.19 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 13.30 ($0.16), with a volume of 320015 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.03 ($0.17).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Resolute Mining from GBX 44 ($0.54) to GBX 46 ($0.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Resolute Mining alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 17.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 17.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £148.75 million and a PE ratio of -0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, operation, and production of gold properties in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.