Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Brightworth lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Brightworth now owns 43,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $250.92 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $231.46 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The company has a market capitalization of $71.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $251.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.89%.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.17.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

