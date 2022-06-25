Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Sells 52 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $206.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.91 and a 200 day moving average of $238.71. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $186.95 and a 12-month high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

