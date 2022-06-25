Reviewing Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) and MDJM (NASDAQ:MDJH)

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) and MDJM (NASDAQ:MDJH – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Real Brokerage alerts:

21.4% of Real Brokerage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of MDJM shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Real Brokerage and MDJM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Real Brokerage -6.99% -36.40% -25.80% MDJM N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Real Brokerage and MDJM’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Real Brokerage $121.68 million 1.80 -$11.68 million ($0.11) -11.18 MDJM $4.47 million 5.30 -$2.25 million N/A N/A

MDJM has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Real Brokerage.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Real Brokerage and MDJM, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Real Brokerage 0 0 1 0 3.00 MDJM 0 0 0 0 N/A

Real Brokerage presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 143.90%. Given Real Brokerage’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Real Brokerage is more favorable than MDJM.

Summary

MDJM beats Real Brokerage on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Real Brokerage (Get Rating)

The Real Brokerage Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It provides brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company offers agents a mobile-focused tech platform to run its business, as well as business terms and wealth-building opportunities. It operates in 42 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Canada. The Real Brokerage Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About MDJM (Get Rating)

MDJM Ltd, through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity, operates as an integrated real estate services company in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate agency services to real estate developers; and real estate consulting services, such as consulting, marketing strategy planning and strategy, and advertising services and sales strategies. The company also provides independent training and tourism development services. It serves real estate developers, real estate design institutes and agencies, urban planning bureaus of various levels of governments, and urban rail transportation companies, as well as urban infrastructure development companies. The company was formerly known as MDJLEAD LTD. and changed its name to MDJM Ltd in May 2018. MDJM Ltd was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Tianjin, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Real Brokerage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Brokerage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.