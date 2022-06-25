Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,850.77 ($71.67).

RIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,700 ($57.57) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,800 ($83.29) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($58.79) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 6,000 ($73.49) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 7,300 ($89.42) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

LON RIO opened at GBX 4,979 ($60.99) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £80.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,354 ($53.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,343 ($77.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,553.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,518.54.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($65.78), for a total value of £40,919.40 ($50,121.75).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

