Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,780 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.07% of Robert Half International worth $9,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 190.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 9,952 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $77.90 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.39 and a 12-month high of $125.77. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.40.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.20%.

RHI has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. CL King increased their target price on Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.40.

In other news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $4,643,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,751 shares in the company, valued at $25,608,995.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Robert Half International Profile (Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.