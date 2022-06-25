Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $73.47

Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $73.47 and last traded at $74.53, with a volume of 4509 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America cut Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Finally, CL King increased their price target on Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.40.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 29.20%.

In other news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $4,643,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,751 shares in the company, valued at $25,608,995.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Trust raised its position in Robert Half International by 28.1% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 3,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Robert Half International by 192.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 15,847 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Robert Half International by 7.6% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,316,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in Robert Half International by 15.2% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

