Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $73.47

Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $73.47 and last traded at $74.53, with a volume of 4509 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.11.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America cut Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Finally, CL King increased their price target on Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.40.
The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.40.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 29.20%.
In other news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $4,643,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,751 shares in the company, valued at $25,608,995.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Trust raised its position in Robert Half International by 28.1% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 3,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Robert Half International by 192.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 15,847 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Robert Half International by 7.6% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,316,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in Robert Half International by 15.2% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.
Robert Half International Company Profile (NYSE:RHI)
Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.
