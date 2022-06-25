Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.63.

RCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

NYSE RCI opened at $48.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.39. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $44.19 and a one year high of $64.55. The firm has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.48.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.396 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 63.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $168,909,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,028,468 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $429,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,445 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $67,140,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,151,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $235,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,658 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,179,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $103,534,000 after acquiring an additional 869,617 shares during the period. 41.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

