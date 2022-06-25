Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Holdings Increased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROKU. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,595,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,757 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,914,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,309,000 after buying an additional 1,122,139 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,467,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $169,489,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,330,000. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $98.77 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $72.63 and a one year high of $490.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.79 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.56 million. Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $230.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Roku in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Roku from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Moffett Nathanson raised Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.56.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $182,803.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,349,125.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $62,397.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,337,262.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,598 shares of company stock worth $742,501. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roku Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.